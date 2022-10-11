Left Menu

Delhi's new excise policy likely to be delayed as committee seeks more time

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 08:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 08:43 IST
The Delhi government's new excise policy (2022-23) is likely to be delayed as a high-level committee formed to frame its broad outlines has sought more time to submit its report, officials have said.

The committee constituted in August includes principal secretary finance, principal secretary revenue, excise commissioner and an expert member.

The Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn in July by the Delhi government after a CBI probe was recommended by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena into alleged irregularities in its implementation.

Announcing the withdrawal of the Excise Policy 2021-22, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said a new policy will be framed within six months.

The committee formed to give recommendations for the excise policy 2022-23 was stipulated to submit its report within one month.

However, it could not do so due to various reasons including the ongoing CBI probe into the excise policy 2021-22, the officials said.

''The committee has asked the government for more time so that it could present its report based on objective and on-field studies of other policies being implemented by other states,'' said a senior officer.

Officials said one-month time was inadequate to come up with a ''flawless'' policy considering the existing situation and controversies related to previous policy of 2021-22.

''It will take more than two months to come up with a comprehensive report as it was felt that visiting other states to learn about their excise policy will help come out with a new, robust excise policy for Delhi,'' said another senior officer of the government.

After revoking the excise policy 2021-22, the government had allowed its operation for one month transition period.

However, from September 1, old excise regime that was operational before November 17, 2021, came into being under which four Delhi government undertakings have been running liquor vends in the city.

