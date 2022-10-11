Left Menu

Amit Shah to visit JP's village in Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the birthplace of Jayaprakash Narayanan, popularly known as JP, in Bihars Saran district on Tuesday to attend the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of the socialist icon.Accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah will reach Sitab Diara via Varanasi.He will unveil a life-size statue of JP in Sitab Diara and address a public gathering.Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the home ministers visit, officials said.This will be Shahs second visit to Bihar after the BJP was ousted from power in the state. PTI PKD SOM SOM

PTI | Sitabdiara | Updated: 11-10-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 09:11 IST
Amit Shah to visit JP's village in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the birthplace of Jayaprakash Narayanan, popularly known as JP, in Bihar's Saran district on Tuesday to attend the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of the socialist icon.

Accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah will reach Sitab Diara via Varanasi.

He will unveil a life-size statue of JP in Sitab Diara and address a public gathering.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the home minister's visit, officials said.

This will be Shah's second visit to Bihar after the BJP was ousted from power in the state. Earlier, he visited Purnea and Kishanganj in the Seemanchal region on September 23. PTI PKD SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022