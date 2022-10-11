Amit Shah to visit JP's village in Bihar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the birthplace of Jayaprakash Narayanan, popularly known as JP, in Bihars Saran district on Tuesday to attend the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of the socialist icon.Accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah will reach Sitab Diara via Varanasi.He will unveil a life-size statue of JP in Sitab Diara and address a public gathering.Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the home ministers visit, officials said.This will be Shahs second visit to Bihar after the BJP was ousted from power in the state. PTI PKD SOM SOM
