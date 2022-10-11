Left Menu

Cong seeks K'taka minister's sacking after SC refuses plea to stay FIR in bribery case

The Congress Tuesday demanded the sacking of BJP minister S T Somshekhar in Karnataka after the Supreme Court rejected his plea to stay an FIR in a Rs 12-crore bribery case.Congress general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai when he will sack the minister of state for co-operation.Somshekhar was elected from the Yeshvanthapura assembly seat in 2018 on a Congress ticket, but later defected and won the by-election in 2019 as a BJP candidate.The Chronology -- Bribery of Rs 12 Crore alleged in a BDA Contract.

PTI | Hiriyur | Updated: 11-10-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 09:47 IST
Cong seeks K'taka minister's sacking after SC refuses plea to stay FIR in bribery case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Tuesday demanded the sacking of BJP minister S T Somshekhar in Karnataka after the Supreme Court rejected his plea to stay an FIR in a Rs 12-crore bribery case.

Congress general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai when he will sack the minister of state for co-operation.

Somshekhar was elected from the Yeshvanthapura assembly seat in 2018 on a Congress ticket, but later defected and won the by-election in 2019 as a BJP candidate.

''The Chronology -- Bribery of Rs 12 Crore alleged in a BDA Contract. Lokayukta Police orders an FIR against Minister S.T.Somshekhar and others on Sept 18, 2022. SC declines the plea to stay FIR. Mr @BSBommai, when will u sack him?,'' Surjewala asked on Twitter, using the hashtag ''#40PercentSarkara''.

The Supreme Court Monday refused to consider separate pleas by Somashekar, IAS officer G C Prakash and businessman K Ravi against lodging of a corruption case pertaining to a Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) construction project.

The court had earlier stayed the probe against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in connection with the FIR. The case relates to bribe charges to award a BDA contract to a construction firm to build a housing complex when the BJP's Yediyurappa was chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022