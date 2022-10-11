Israel satisfied with draft of maritime border deal with Lebanon, Israeli official says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-10-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 10:11 IST
Israel is satisfied with the final draft of a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal with Lebanon, Israel's National Security Council head Eyal Hulata said on Tuesday.
"All our demands were met, the changes that we asked for were corrected. We protected Israel's security interests and are on our way to an historic agreement," Hulata said in a statement.
