Left Menu

Israel satisfied with draft of maritime border deal with Lebanon, Israeli official says

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-10-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 10:11 IST
Israel satisfied with draft of maritime border deal with Lebanon, Israeli official says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel is satisfied with the final draft of a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal with Lebanon, Israel's National Security Council head Eyal Hulata said on Tuesday.

"All our demands were met, the changes that we asked for were corrected. We protected Israel's security interests and are on our way to an historic agreement," Hulata said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022