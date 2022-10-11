Forest department employee in Thane held for taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a 43-year-old accountant with the forest department in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man to provide a no-objection certificate for purchase of a land, the ACB said on Tuesday.

The man had bought a piece of land in Shahapur taluka and to take over its possession, he made an application to the forest department for a no-objection certificate (NOC).

The forest department employee allegedly demanded Rs 70,000 from him for facilitating issuance of the certificate, and the deal was later settled at Rs 50,000, the ACB said in a release.

The land buyer complained to the Thane ACB which laid a trap at the forest office on Monday and nabbed the accused while accepting the bribe amount Rs 50,000 from the complainant, it said.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said.

