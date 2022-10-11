Situation peaceful in clash-hit Kolkata area, heavy security in place
The situation in Ekbalpore area of southwest Kolkata was peaceful on Tuesday morning with police keeping a close watch on the neighbourhood that witnessed communal clashes, officials said.Forty-one people were arrested in connection with the clashes, they said.No untoward incident was reported from the Ekbalpore-Mominpore area since Monday evening.
- Country:
- India
The situation in Ekbalpore area of southwest Kolkata was peaceful on Tuesday morning with police keeping a close watch on the neighbourhood that witnessed communal clashes, officials said.
Forty-one people were arrested in connection with the clashes, they said.
''No untoward incident was reported from the Ekbalpore-Mominpore area since Monday evening. The situation is peaceful. Heavy police deployment has been made,'' a senior Kolkata Police official told PTI.
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the area, which will continue till Wednesday.
''Senior police officers are in the area and prepared to deal with any untoward incident,'' the official said. Seven police personnel, including deputy commissioner (southwest) Saumya Roy, were injured in the clashes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ekbalpore
- Kolkata
- Kolkata Police
- Saumya Roy
- Section 144
ALSO READ
Durga Puja 2022: This Kolkata pandal is celebrating 75 years of Independence with use of commemorative coins
Women priests, 'dhakis' at Kolkata satellite township's first community Durga Puja
Kolkata: TET protesters stopped from marching to Raj Bhavan
Empty school bus gutted in fire in Kolkata
Mamata inaugurates Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata