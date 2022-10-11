Left Menu

CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 11:23 IST
Chief Justice of India Justice Uday Umesh Lalit (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Tuesday recommended to the Centre the name of senior-most judge Justice D Y Chandrachud as his successor.

The CJI handed over the copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Chandrachud.

On October 7, the government had sent a letter to CJI Lalit to recommend his successor.

Justice Chandrachud would become the 50th CJI on November 9, a day after the incumbent CJI would demit office.

He would have a tenure of two years and is due to retire on November 10, 2024.

