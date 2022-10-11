CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Tuesday recommended to the Centre the name of senior-most judge Justice D Y Chandrachud as his successor.
The CJI handed over the copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Chandrachud.
On October 7, the government had sent a letter to CJI Lalit to recommend his successor.
Justice Chandrachud would become the 50th CJI on November 9, a day after the incumbent CJI would demit office.
He would have a tenure of two years and is due to retire on November 10, 2024.
