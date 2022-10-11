Left Menu

France says Belarus could face more sanctions if it gets increasingly involved in Ukraine conflict

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-10-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 11:33 IST
France says Belarus could face more sanctions if it gets increasingly involved in Ukraine conflict
  • Country:
  • France

Belarus could face more sanctions if it gets more and more involved in the Ukraine conflict, French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna told French radio on Tuesday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he had ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near Ukraine in response to what he said was a clear threat to Belarus from Kyiv and its backers in the West.

The remarks from Lukashenko, who has held power in Belarus since 1994, indicate a potential further escalation of the war in Ukraine, possibly with a combined Russian-Belarus joint force in the north of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022