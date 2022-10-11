Five French nationals are currently held in Iran - minister Colonna
Reuters | Paris
There are now five French nationals being held in Iran, French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna told French radio on Tuesday, after France last week said it was looking to verify if a fifth French national had been held during protests in Iran.
Last week, France urged its nationals to leave Iran as soon as possible, saying they were exposed to the risk of arbitrary detentions.
Protests have broken out in Iran over the last month following the death of 22-year old woman Mahsa Amini. Amini died while in the custody of Iran's morality police.
