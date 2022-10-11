Left Menu

Five French nationals are currently held in Iran - minister Colonna

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-10-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 11:42 IST
Five French nationals are currently held in Iran - minister Colonna
  • Country:
  • France

There are now five French nationals being held in Iran, French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna told French radio on Tuesday, after France last week said it was looking to verify if a fifth French national had been held during protests in Iran.

Last week, France urged its nationals to leave Iran as soon as possible, saying they were exposed to the risk of arbitrary detentions.

Protests have broken out in Iran over the last month following the death of 22-year old woman Mahsa Amini. Amini died while in the custody of Iran's morality police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022