Air raid warnings across Ukraine - emergency services

Emergency services put all Ukraine on alert for more missile strikes on Tuesday, a day after heavy Russian attacks. "Warning. During the day there's a high probability of missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-10-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 11:42 IST
"Warning. During the day there's a high probability of missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine. Please remain in shelters for your own safety, do not ignore air raid signals," it said on the Telegram messaging app.

The emergency services also said 19 people had been killed and 105 wounded in Monday's missile strikes.

