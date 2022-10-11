Amit Shah unveils 15ft high statue of JP in Sitab Diara
PTI | Sitabdiara | Updated: 11-10-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 13:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday unveiled a 15-feet high statue of socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan at his ancestral village of Sitab Diara in Saran district of Bihar.
Accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah reached Sitab Diara via Varanasi to take part in the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of Narayan, popularly known as JP.
Shah unveiled the statute on the premises of JP's ancestral house in Lala Ka Tola.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jayaprakash Narayan
- 120th
- Narayan
- Yogi Adityanath
- Amit Shah
- Bihar
- Sitab Diara
- Diara
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to address public rallies in J-K
Union minister Amit Shah inaugurates flyover, health centre in his constituency in Gujarat
SC dismisses plea against HC order to demolish unauthorised construction at Narayan Rane's bungalow
Gujarat: Amit Shah lauds PM Modi's efforts in making India 5th largest economy in the world
Congress left no stone unturned to destroy Gujarat when in power: Amit Shah