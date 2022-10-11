Left Menu

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-10-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 13:34 IST
Germany will discuss US inflation act with Washington - Scholz
Germany will discuss the United States' Inflation Reduction Act with Washington to address competition concerns, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

Germany must cooperate with other countries to prevent "a massive customs war between loud countries", Scholz told industry representatives at an engineering conference in Berlin.

