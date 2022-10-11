Iran petrochemical workers rallied over wages, not part of Amini protest - official
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 13:38 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iranian workers who went on strike on Monday in Assaluye petrochemical plant were angered by a dispute over wages and were not protesting against the death of a woman in police custody, a regional official said on Tuesday.
Governor Ali Hashemi said some Iranians tried to hijack the workers' protests by chanting anti-government slogans, according to Iran's Young Journalists Club News (YJC) telegram account.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement