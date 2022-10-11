Maha: 33 booked for cheating co-op bank of more than Rs 6.3 crore
An offence has been registered against 33 people for allegedly cheating a cooperative bank of more than Rs 6.3 crore by submitting fabricated documents for procuring home loans in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday.
An offence has been registered against 33 people for allegedly cheating a cooperative bank of more than Rs 6.3 crore by submitting fabricated documents for procuring home loans in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Based on a complaint lodged by an official of the bank's branch in Kalyan town, the police on Monday registered a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, an official from Khadakpada police station said. The crime had allegedly been committed since 2021 by 26 home buyers, four builders, a real estate consultant, a housing loan consultant and a valuer of flats, he said.
The real estate consultant had allegedly facilitated fake documents for home loans, while builders inflated the cost of the resale flats, the official said.
