Left Menu

Maha: 33 booked for cheating co-op bank of more than Rs 6.3 crore

An offence has been registered against 33 people for allegedly cheating a cooperative bank of more than Rs 6.3 crore by submitting fabricated documents for procuring home loans in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-10-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 13:47 IST
Maha: 33 booked for cheating co-op bank of more than Rs 6.3 crore
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against 33 people for allegedly cheating a cooperative bank of more than Rs 6.3 crore by submitting fabricated documents for procuring home loans in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Based on a complaint lodged by an official of the bank's branch in Kalyan town, the police on Monday registered a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, an official from Khadakpada police station said. The crime had allegedly been committed since 2021 by 26 home buyers, four builders, a real estate consultant, a housing loan consultant and a valuer of flats, he said.

The real estate consultant had allegedly facilitated fake documents for home loans, while builders inflated the cost of the resale flats, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022