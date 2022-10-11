TotalEnergies set to explore in Lebanese waters, says energy minister
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 11-10-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 13:52 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanese caretaker energy minister Walid Fayyad said that French gas giant TotalEnergies will begin the process of exploring for gas in Lebanese waters as soon as a maritime border deal with Israel is concluded.
Fayyad made the comments after meeting a senior TotalEnergies delegation in Beirut.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Israel
- Lebanese
- Beirut
- TotalEnergies
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India, Israel enjoy wonderful government-to-government ties, says Israeli envoy
French Prime Minister says, regarding Italian election, that EU has certain values to uphold
Israel can be very strong player in Make-in-India plan, says envoy
French Prime Minister: will decide by end of week on how to move forward on pensions reform
PM Modi, Netanyahu's famous beach picture will stay as symbol of how things are done: Israeli Envoy