TotalEnergies set to explore in Lebanese waters, says energy minister

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 11-10-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 13:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanese caretaker energy minister Walid Fayyad said that French gas giant TotalEnergies will begin the process of exploring for gas in Lebanese waters as soon as a maritime border deal with Israel is concluded.

Fayyad made the comments after meeting a senior TotalEnergies delegation in Beirut.

