Civic body official caught red-handed while accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe in Rajasthan's Alwar
A team from the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested an officer in Rajasthan's Alwar district while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, officials said.
The complainant said he had gotten a building constructed after obtaining vaild licence and approvals. However accused King Pal Singh, executive officer at Kehdli municipality, was demanding money from him, threatening that the building would be razed otherwise, the ACB said.
Singh was caught red-handed while accepting the money from the complainant, Director General of Police (ACB) BL Soni said in a statement.
He said Singh's residence and a few other places are being searched and that he has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
