Calcutta HC nod to move petition on Ekbalpur clashes

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted leave to move a petition with regard to communal clashes in Ekbalpur area of southwest Kolkata.

The matter is likely to be moved on Wednesday, the lawyer representing the petitioner said.

A vacation bench presided by Justice Joymalya Bagchi granted leave to Nabendu Kumar Bandopadhyay to file a petition after the matter was mentioned before it.

Two communities clashed in Mominpur-Ekbalpur on Sunday evening, following which police arrested 41 people and clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC in the area till Wednesday, officials said.

Seven police personnel were injured in the clashes, they said.

