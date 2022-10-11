Left Menu

25 arrested in Gonda after violence over social media post

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 11-10-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 14:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Twenty-five people were arrested after a mob attacked the house of a man who allegedly posted communally sensitive remarks on social media, police said Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said the violence erupted the previous night at Khargupur hamlet but it was under control now. A police team has been deployed to maintain peace, he said.

Tomar said the post was made Monday night by Rikki Modanwal, who runs a chowmein stall. The officer said Modanwal also made some objectionable remarks, which angered members of the Muslim community.

They attacked Rikki's house, he said, adding police personnel were dispatched soon after they received information about the incident. ''A case has been registered against Rikki Modanwal, and he has been arrested. Also, 24 people who attacked Rikki's house have been arrested,'' he said.

The SP also said the area is peaceful now as the police team keeps vigil.

