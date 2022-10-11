Youth dies in rain-triggered wall collapse in UP’s Badaun

A 22-year-old youth died after the wall of a toilet in his house collapsed following heavy rains in the district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Virendra, a resident of Nagla Taru village, died in the incident that occurred on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police (rural) Siddharth Verma said.

The family members of the youth and locals pulled him out of the debris and rushed him to a private hospital where the doctor declared him dead, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SP said.

