UN spokesperson: 16 confirmed cholera deaths in Haiti
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 11-10-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 14:26 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
There have been 16 confirmed deaths from cholera in Haiti and 32 confirmed cases, a United Nations spokesperson said on Tuesday, citing the latest figures from U.N. humanitarian workers there.
"We are very, very concerned," Margaret Harris of the World Health Organization, who spoke at a news conference with the U.N. spokesperson, added with reference to cholera outbreaks in Haiti and beyond.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haiti
- World Health Organization
- U.N.
- United Nations
- Margaret Harris
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haiti looting caused loss of some $6 mln in relief supplies, WFP says
Security Council urged to act in face of ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in Haiti
Gang blockade cripples Haiti fuel supplies, hospitals prepare to close
U.S. lawmakers call for sanctions on Haitian gangs and 'warlords'
At least 12 Haiti prisoners dead for lack of food, medicine, official says