Maha: 2 held, 7 wanted for raising inflammatory slogan during Eid-e-Milad procession

Two people have been arrested and seven are wanted in connection with raising an inflammatory slogan during an Eid-e-Milad procession at a village in Maharashtra's Amravati district, police said on Tuesday. A video of the procession held at Paratwada village in Amravati on Sunday surfaced on social media, following which a case was registered the next day, an official said. Two of the accused, aged 25 and 35, were arrested on Monday, while seven others, who were allegedly raising inflammatory slogan ''sar tan se juda'' during the procession, are wanted in the case, he said. A case under section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Bombay Police Act has been registered by the Amravati rural police, the official added.

