Rheinmetall to send tanks to Czechs from December under Ukraine swap scheme
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-10-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 14:39 IST
German arms maker Rheinmetall will deliver Leopard 2A4 battle tanks and Buffalo armoured recovery vehicles to the Czech Republic as part of an international swap scheme to allow the flow of weapons to Ukraine, the company said on Tuesday.
The first vehicle will be delivered in December, with all deliveries to be completed by the end of next year, according to a statement.
The Czech armed forces are to supply military equipment to Ukraine in exchange for the deliveries. (Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
