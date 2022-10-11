Left Menu

Maha: Couple injured as plaster from ceiling of house collapses

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-10-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 14:45 IST
Maha: Couple injured as plaster from ceiling of house collapses
  • Country:
  • India

A couple was injured when the plaster from the ceiling of a room in a ground-plus-two storey structure collapsed on them in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 10.30 am in the Chikhalwadi area of Kopri in the city, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation said. The couple occupied a room on the second floor of the structure above a public toilet, which they maintained, he said.

The injured couple Akash Karotia (26) and his wife Manisha (22) were rushed to a hospital, the official said.

The RDMC team helped clear the debris and removed portions of the plaster, which were in a dangerous condition, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022