Maha: Couple injured as plaster from ceiling of house collapses

A couple was injured when the plaster from the ceiling of a room in a ground-plus-two storey structure collapsed on them in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 10.30 am in the Chikhalwadi area of Kopri in the city, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation said. The couple occupied a room on the second floor of the structure above a public toilet, which they maintained, he said.

The injured couple Akash Karotia (26) and his wife Manisha (22) were rushed to a hospital, the official said.

The RDMC team helped clear the debris and removed portions of the plaster, which were in a dangerous condition, he said.

