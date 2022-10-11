Deadly Russian strikes may have violated international law principles - UN

Russia may have violated principles on the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law with deadly strikes on Ukraine on Monday, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said.

"We are gravely concerned that some of the attacks appear to have targeted critical civilian infrastructure ... indicating that these strikes may have violated the principles on the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law," Ravina Shamdasani told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We urge the Russian Federation to refrain from further escalation, and to take all feasible measures to prevent civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)