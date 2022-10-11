Left Menu

Belarus says joint troop deployment with Russia on border is defensive measure

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 14:51 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Belarus said on Tuesday that its forces had grouped with Russian troops on its borders as a defensive measure.

"All the activities currently being carried out are aimed at responding adequately to actions near our borders," the defence ministry said.

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday he had ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near Ukraine in response to what he said was a clear threat to Belarus from Kyiv and its backers in the West.

