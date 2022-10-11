Left Menu

Lebanon's Hezbollah green-lights maritime border deal with Israel -officials

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 11-10-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 14:55 IST
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's Hezbollah, a powerful armed movement that considers Israel its sworn enemy, has green-lit a U.S.-mediated deal to demarcate Lebanon's maritime borders with Israel, two senior Lebanese sources said on Tuesday.

One senior Lebanese government official and one official close to Hezbollah said the party had "agreed" to the terms of the deal and considered negotiations "over."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

