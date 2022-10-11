Left Menu

UP: Mob lynches man, injures another over suspicion of being thieves

A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information about two persons lying in injured condition in Baba Market of Beniganj area, he said.They were taken to SRN Hospital where Gappu was declared dead and Munna is undergoing treatment, the SP said.Prima facie it appears that the duo had come with the intention of stealing so they were beaten up by the mob, he said.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 11-10-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 15:00 IST
A man was lynched and another was injured after getting beaten up by a mob on suspicion of being thieves on Tuesday morning in Beniganj area here, police said.

While Gappu alias Zaheer Khan (35) died, Munna alias Yusuf Khan was injured in the incident, Superintendent of Police (city) Santosh Kumar Meena said. A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information about two persons lying in injured condition in Baba Market of Beniganj area, he said.

They were taken to SRN Hospital where Gappu was declared dead and Munna is undergoing treatment, the SP said.

Prima facie it appears that the duo had come with the intention of stealing so they were beaten up by the mob, he said. The suspects have been identified based on the footage of CCTV cameras in and around the spot and they will be arrested soon, the SP said.

