Left Menu

Maha: BJP leader from Beed shoots self dead with licensed revolver

His family members opened the door forcefully and found him lying lifeless, he official said.

PTI | Mumbai/Beed | Updated: 11-10-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 15:44 IST
Maha: BJP leader from Beed shoots self dead with licensed revolver
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The chief of the Maharashtra BJP's Beed city unit allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a licensed revolver at his house on Tuesday, police said.

Bhagirath Biyani, the chief of the BJP's Beed city unit, allegedly shot himself in the head with his licensed revolver at his house in Mira Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Peth Beed police station, an official said.

Biyani's family members found him lying lifeless in the afternoon and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said.

"Prima facie, this seems to be a suicide and police is investing it in every angle, Beed Superintendent of Police Nand Kumar Thakur told PTI. A bullet wound was found above his ear and further probe is underway, he said.

The BJP leader, who was in his 50s, was suffering from some health issues, another official said.

Biyani went to bed on Monday night, but didn't come out of his room this morning. His family members opened the door forcefully and found him lying lifeless, he official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022