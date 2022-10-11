Maha: BJP leader from Beed shoots self dead with licensed revolver

The chief of the Maharashtra BJP's Beed city unit allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a licensed revolver at his house on Tuesday, police said.

Bhagirath Biyani, the chief of the BJP's Beed city unit, allegedly shot himself in the head with his licensed revolver at his house in Mira Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Peth Beed police station, an official said.

Biyani's family members found him lying lifeless in the afternoon and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said.

"Prima facie, this seems to be a suicide and police is investing it in every angle, Beed Superintendent of Police Nand Kumar Thakur told PTI. A bullet wound was found above his ear and further probe is underway, he said.

The BJP leader, who was in his 50s, was suffering from some health issues, another official said.

Biyani went to bed on Monday night, but didn't come out of his room this morning. His family members opened the door forcefully and found him lying lifeless, he official said.

