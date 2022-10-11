Italy's Draghi condemns Russia's "brutal attacks" on Ukraine

Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine are unacceptably "brutal attacks", Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday.

In a phone call, Draghi "condemned the unacceptability of these brutal attacks, which further aggravate Russian responsibilities", the prime minister's office said in a statement, adding Draghi reaffirmed Italy's closeness to Kyiv and the Ukrainian people.

