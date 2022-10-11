Left Menu

Karnataka Minister rules out plans to curtail powers of panchayat presidents

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-10-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 16:08 IST
Karnataka Minister rules out plans to curtail powers of panchayat presidents
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday clarified that the state government has no plans to curtail the powers of Panchayat Presidents and other members.

Jnanendra today met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and apprised him of the apprehension among a section of Panchayat members that their powers may be seized.

''Responding immediately, the chief minister dismissed the fear saying there was no such proposal to amend the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act,'' the Home Minister said in a statement. Jnanendra also noted that the Panchayat Raj institutions are the strong foundation of the democracy, and it has been contributing significantly to shape the future leaders of India.

''The state government is committed to strengthening the Gram Panchayat system and decentralisation of power,'' he said.

According to sources close to the Home Minister, the Panchayat Raj department had proposed certain amendments to the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act-1993, including the one related to the services of Gram Panchayat employees.

The department had also proposed to entrust the Panchayat Development Officer, Accounts Assistant and Gram Panchayat Secretary with managing the finances of the Panchayat and not the elected representatives.

These proposals had led to speculations that the government wants to take away the powers of Panchayat presidents and other members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022