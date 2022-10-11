Death toll in Durga Puja pandal fire in UP's Bhadohi climbs to 14

The death toll in the fire incident at a Durga Puja Pandal here reached 14 on Tuesday with two more people succumbing to burn injuries at a Varanasi hospital, a senior official said.

District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said Shivangi Gautam (18) and Nitya (1) died during treatment in Varanasi.

''Priyal (16) and Priti (16), who were injured in the fire, died on Sunday,'' Rathi said, adding that 10 other people lost their lives in the fire that broke out on October 2 in Nathua village due to overheating of a halogen light.

According to officials, among those killed, Jaya Devi (45), Naveen (10), Seema Bind (25), Harshwardhan (8) and Priyal were of the same family.

The other people who died are Ankush Soni (12), Arti Devi (48), Shivpujan (70), Ram Murat (65), Manju Devi (40) and Ashok Yadav(35).

At least 68 people injured in the fire are undergoing treatment at seven hospitals in Bhadohi, Varanasi and Prayagraj, and the condition of some of them are stated to be serious, the DM said.

The fire occurred when a digital show was going on. More than 300 people, the majority of them women and children, were present in the pandal when the blaze erupted.

An FIR was lodged at the Aurai police station against members of the puja committee for negligence.

The FIR was lodged under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (endangering human life due to negligence), and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 135 of the Electricity Act (supply and use of energy by non-licensees and others).

