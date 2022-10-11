Left Menu

Russia's war ally Belarus to hold armed forces inspection

Russian ally Belarus, which has let Moscow's army launch attacks on Ukraine from its territory, said on Tuesday it was beginning a military inspection to ensure "combat readiness".

Russian ally Belarus, which has let Moscow's army launch attacks on Ukraine from its territory, said on Tuesday it was beginning a military inspection to ensure "combat readiness". President Alexander Lukashenko has in recent months repeatedly claimed that Ukraine is preparing to attack Belarus, though he has offered no evidence.

"During the inspection, military units and sub-units will work out the issues of putting on combat readiness," the Defence Ministry said of the exercise beginning on Tuesday. Though Belarusian units have not directly taken part in Russia's invasion, Minsk has enabled missile strikes and Russian troop incursions from its territory, resulting in deepened Western sanctions.

