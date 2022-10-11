2 soldiers killed in 'robbery bid' in Pakistan's Punjab

Two army soldiers were killed in an alleged 'robbery bid' in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said.

According to police, three soldiers - Usman Nasir, Tanveer and Muhammad Ishaq - who were posted in Pakistan's hill station Murree barged into the house of Qamar Shahzad in Chiniot's village Chah Rathanwala, some 175 kms from Lahore, on Saturday.

''The three robbers took the family hostage and collected PKR 19,500 cash. When they forced Shahzad's mother to take her nose pin off, Shahzad resisted and the robbers opened fire. During the indiscriminate firing, two robbers were killed and another was injured by their own firing while the villagers who reached the spot after hearing gunshots captured the injured one," the FIR says. Chiniot police chief Imran Malik told Dawn newspaper that the three 'robbers' who had covered their faces with masks were later identified as army soldiers. One injured 'robber' is being treated in hospital, he said. Further investigation is underway to look at all aspects of the case, he added. Mehr Nasir, father of deceased Usman, claimed his 20-year-old son was a soldier in Pakistan Army and he was killed by the rivals of his colleague Ishaq in connivance with police officials. ''Police are painting my son and his fellow soldiers as robbers to cover up their crime," he alleged and urged the army chief to take notice of the incident and order investigation into the matter so that real culprits could be brought to justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)