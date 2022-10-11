Left Menu

One held for stealing items from temple

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-10-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 16:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhavani police on Tuesday said they have arrested a person and recovered some temple items from him. According to the police, a middle-aged man and another person standing near the Chokkanachi Amman Temple at Sithar village in Bhavani taluk aroused the suspicion of a shopkeeper early today when some dogs started barking at the two. The police said the shopkeeper approached the two men, and one of them ran away. The shopkeeper raised an alarm and the locals caught the other man and checked a gunny bag he had with him. They found it containing brass lamps and a copper plate used in the temple. They informed the police and got the man arrested. Further probe to find out whether the men were involved in other similar thefts, the police added.

