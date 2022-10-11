One held for stealing items from temple

Bhavani police on Tuesday said they have arrested a person and recovered some temple items from him. According to the police, a middle-aged man and another person standing near the Chokkanachi Amman Temple at Sithar village in Bhavani taluk aroused the suspicion of a shopkeeper early today when some dogs started barking at the two. The police said the shopkeeper approached the two men, and one of them ran away. The shopkeeper raised an alarm and the locals caught the other man and checked a gunny bag he had with him. They found it containing brass lamps and a copper plate used in the temple. They informed the police and got the man arrested. Further probe to find out whether the men were involved in other similar thefts, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)