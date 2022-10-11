Canada to send 40 combat engineers to Poland to train Ukraine soldiers - minister
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-10-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 16:59 IST
Canada said on Tuesday it will send 40 more combat engineers to help support Polish efforts to train Ukrainian forces, as part of its commitment to increasing military aid for Ukraine.
"Today, I am announcing that in the coming weeks, Canada will deploy approximately forty combat engineers to Poland to help Polish Forces train Ukrainian sappers on engineer reconnaissance, explosives, mining and de-mining," Canada's defence minister, Anita Anand, told a news conference in Warsaw.
