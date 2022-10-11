Left Menu

Kremlin says Putin to discuss Ukraine with Erdogan on Thursday

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-10-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:00 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday to discuss Ukraine and bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Peskov has previously told reporters it was "possible" the two leaders would discuss a Turkish proposal to host talks between Russia and the West on peace in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

