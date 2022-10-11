Kremlin says G7 summit is just so predictable

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it had limited expectations of a virtual meeting of the G7 countries on Tueday at which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to speak.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "The mood of this summit is already obvious and predictable. The confrontation will continue."

