Kremlin: U.S. air defence supplies will extend conflict, inflict pain for Ukraine

A Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday that U.S. promises to supply advanced air defence systems to Ukraine will only extend the conflict and inflict more pain for Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday that the United States will provide Ukraine with advanced air systems after a devastating missile barrage from Russia.

The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, also said that the deliveries would not change Moscow's goals in its military operation in Ukraine.

