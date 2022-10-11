Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Ailing trekker from West Bengal dies

PTI | Rudraprayag | Updated: 11-10-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:48 IST
Uttarakhand: Ailing trekker from West Bengal dies
  • Country:
  • India

An ailing trekker from West Bengal was found dead while another was hospitalised after being rescued by SDRF personnel from the Kedarnath Musk Deer Sanctuary.

SDRF personnel spotted the stranded trekkers in Manani grassland and Mahapanth areas of the sanctuary, about 6 km beyond Kedarnath, but one of them, Alok Biswas (34), was already dead, SDRF team leader Surendra Singh said.

His team mate Vikram Majumdar (38) was hospitalised after being brought to Kedarnath.

They were part of a 10-member group from West Bengal, who had embarked on Kedarnath-Ransi trek nearly a week ago.

Eight members of the group came back leaving the two of them behind as they were too ill to walk.

They informed the SDRF about their stranded teammates after which a rescue operation was launched, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022