Uttarakhand: Ailing trekker from West Bengal dies
An ailing trekker from West Bengal was found dead while another was hospitalised after being rescued by SDRF personnel from the Kedarnath Musk Deer Sanctuary.
SDRF personnel spotted the stranded trekkers in Manani grassland and Mahapanth areas of the sanctuary, about 6 km beyond Kedarnath, but one of them, Alok Biswas (34), was already dead, SDRF team leader Surendra Singh said.
His team mate Vikram Majumdar (38) was hospitalised after being brought to Kedarnath.
They were part of a 10-member group from West Bengal, who had embarked on Kedarnath-Ransi trek nearly a week ago.
Eight members of the group came back leaving the two of them behind as they were too ill to walk.
They informed the SDRF about their stranded teammates after which a rescue operation was launched, Singh said.
