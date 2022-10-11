Left Menu

2 men sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for rape

PTI | Kota | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Rajasthan's Bundi has sentenced two people to 20 years' imprisonment for raping a 20-year-old woman with hearing and speech impairment in February 2020.

The court of judge Bal Karishna Mishra on Monday held Lalaram Meena (24) and Munesh Bairwa (23) guilty under relevant sections of the law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of them, public prosecutor Mahaveer Prasad Meghwal said.

Statements of 15 witnesses were recorded during the trial, and 29 documents were produced before the court, he said.

The crime took place in a village under the Gendoli police station of Bundi, Meghwal said.

Following the pronouncement of conviction on Monday, the two convicts, who were out on bail, were sent to jail, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

