In Denmark, Syrian man gets 3 years for money laundering

A Danish court convicted a 29-year-old Syrian man Tuesday of money laundering and sentenced him to three years in prison after he smuggled 74 million kroner (nearly $10 million) to neighbouring Sweden.

The man who was identified only as a resident of Sweden acted as mule, repeatedly driving across the Oresund link, a tunnel and bridge that connects Copenhagen to Malmo, Sweden's third largest city. Each time, he stashed about 2 million kroner ($261,000) in the vehicle, prosecutors said.

Between January and June the man, who confessed to the crime, collected the money in Copenhagen and crossed to Sweden in a car with Swedish number plates. He was tailed by the police's Special Crime Unit. The origin of the money was not known.

When arrested, police found nearly 2.9 million kroner ($379,000) on him. It was not immediately known when he was arrested.

"This is a serious form of socially destructive crime, which is extremely important to stop and crack down on," prosecutor Halit Sert said. He called the sentence "satisfactory." Three others are suspected in the money laundering network, the prosecution said.

