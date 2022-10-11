Cattle smuggling: Cal HC rejects ED plea for custody of TMC leader's ex-guard
A vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rejected a prayer by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take Saigal Hossain, former security guard of arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, in its custody and question him in Delhi.
Hossain was arrested by the CBI for alleged complicity and huge wealth amassment during its investigation in a cattle smuggling case. He is at present lodged in Asansol correctional home.
Justice Tirthankar Ghosh rejected the plea of ED for setting aside an Asansol special court order of Friday that refused its application to take Hossain in its custody and move him to Delhi for questioning.
The ED arrested Hossain on Friday for not cooperating with its officers during questioning at Asansol correctional home, which it was doing with permission from the special court.
The accused is in judicial remand after being in CBI custody for 15 days following his arrest in June.
TMC's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in connection with the cattle smuggling case.
