German prosecutors charge McCann suspect with sexual crimes

German prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged a 45-year-old German man, who is a suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, with several sexual offences he committed in Portugal between Dec. 28, 2000 and June 11, 2017.

"The accused is the same person against whom charges were brought in connection with the disappearance of the then 3-year-old British girl Madeleine Beth McCann," the Braunschweig prosecutor's office said in a statement. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers)

