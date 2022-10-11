Latest: Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine's state nuclear operator is accusing Russian forces of abducting another senior official at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Energoatom wrote on its Telegram channel Tuesday that Valeriy Martyniuk, the plant's deputy director general for human resources, had been kidnapped. It wrote that “they keep holding him at an unknown location and (are) probably using methods of torture and intimidation”.

The plant has been held by Russian forces for months but operated by its Ukrainian staff. Reports of intimidation of the staff and abductions began trickling out over the summer.

Ukrainian authorities have said that the plant's director, Ihor Murashov, was seized and blindfolded by Russian forces on his way home from work, then released in early October after being forced to make false statements on camera.

___ Moscow: The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in Kazakhstan this week to discuss Ukraine and other issues.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the two leaders will meet Thursday. He said Tuesday that the agenda will include the situation in Ukraine along with bilateral issues.

The meeting will follow Putin's talks in Astana with the leaders of several ex-Soviet nations.

Turkey hosted talks between Russia and Ukraine in March that produced no result, and together with the UN co-sponsored July's deal that allowed the resumption of Ukraine grain exports. Erdogan recently has offered to help organise peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

___ Moscow: The Kremlin is saying that the continuation of US weapons supplies to Ukraine will extend the fighting and increase the damage to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that “the US de facto has become deeply involved”.

Asked during a conference call with reporters about US President Joe Biden telling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington has agreed to his request to provide advanced air defense systems, Peskov said that it would only exacerbate Ukraine's condition.

He said: “It will only drag the conflict out and make it more painful for the Ukrainian side, but it will not change our goals and the end result.” ___ Chisinau (Moldova): Moldova's president has demanded that her country's borders be respected after three Russian missiles bound for Ukraine crossed its airspace.

President Maia Sandu said in a video address to the nation on Tuesday, a day after the incident, that “we respect territorial integrity and sovereignty of other countries and also demand that our borders be respected”.

Sandu said she would ''do everything” to maintain peace in Moldova despite what she called “growing pressure” by pro-Russian political forces in the eastern European nation who she said had “promised to Moscow to overthrow our constitutional order and install a government that will allow Russia to use our country” in its war against Ukraine.

Moldova, a former Soviet republic located between Ukraine and Romania, has been a strong supporter of Kyiv during the war.

Russian troops have occupied its breakaway Transnistria region since 1991, when the region fought a brief war for independence from Moldova with Moscow's support.

___ Warsaw: Canada says it will deploy approximately 40 combat engineers to NATO ally Poland to train Ukrainian sappers in mining, de-mining, engineer reconnaissance and explosives.

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement during a visit to Warsaw on Tuesday.

Anand also signed a memorandum of understanding with her Polish counterpart to strengthen the two countries' defense cooperation.

___ Geneva: The UN human rights office says Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday were “particularly shocking” and could amount to war crimes.

Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani of the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Russia Tuesday to “refrain from further escalation” and expressed concerns about strikes on civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and energy facilities.

“Damage to key power stations and lines ahead of the upcoming winter raises further concerns for the protection of civilians and in particular the impact on vulnerable populations,” she told reporters at a UN briefing in Geneva on Tuesday. “Attacks targeting civilians and objects indispensable to the survival of civilians are prohibited under international humanitarian law.” Shamdasani added: “We have to stress that intentionally directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects — that is objects which are not military objectives — amount to a war crime.” ___ Kyiv: The mayor of Lviv says Russian forces have struck an energy facility in the western city. About a third of the city remains without power and there are issues with water supplies.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said Tuesday afternoon that “numerous explosions are again heard in Lviv.” He didn't clarify what facility was attacked. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Sadovyi asked city residents to stock up on water due to possible interruptions to water supplies.

___ Kyiv: The Kyiv region's regional administration says that rolling power shutdowns following Monday's Russian strikes on Ukraine may last for up to four hours each.

The capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said Tuesday that the strikes killed at least five people in the city and wounded 51. He vowed that “the evil will be avenged.” The governor of the central Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, said that Russian forces overnight continued to pound three districts around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is on the front line of the conflict. Those included Nikopol, a Ukranian-held city across the Dnieper River from the plant.

Vinnitsya governor Serhiy Borzov said the Ladyzhynska thermal power plant was attacked with two Shahed-136 drones. The plant's administration said the strikes injured six people and damaged some equipment.

In Kryvyi Rih, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said that hundreds of miners stuck underground because of power blackouts were rescued by Tuesday morning. He said the rescue operation lasted all night and “all 854 miners were brought up to the surface.” ___ Kyiv: Officials in different parts of Ukraine have reported explosions, drone strikes and missile strikes by Russian forces.

Lviv governor Maksym Kozytskyi said three explosions shook two energy facilities in the region on Tuesday. He wrote on Telegram that it wasn't immediately clear if there were any casualties there. There were reports of new power outages in Lviv only hours after it had been restored after Monday's attacks.

In the central Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian forces on Tuesday shot down four Russian missiles, according to the region's governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

Four more Russian missiles were downed by Ukraine's forces in the south, as well as five drones over the Mykolaiv and the Odesa regions, Operational Command South said. The governor of the southern Mykolaiv region, Vitaliy Kim, urged local residents on Tuesday not to leave shelters as “there are enough missiles still in the air.” Another missile was shot down in the Kyiv region, governor Oleksii Kuleba said.

___ London: The head of Britain's cyberintelligence service, GCHQ, has urged caution over talk about potential use of nuclear weapons.

Jeremy Fleming told the BBC on Tuesday: “I think any talk of nuclear weapons is very dangerous, and we need to be very careful about how we're talking about that.'' He said his agency would “hope that we would see indicators if (Russia) started to go down that path” – suggesting GCHQ has not seen any such indicators so far.

He added that “they (Russia) are staying within the doctrine that we understand for their use, including for nuclear weapons.” ___ Moscow: Russia's foreign minister has rejected speculation about Moscow's possible use of nuclear weapons, saying that it could do so only if Russia faces imminent demise.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that Russia's nuclear doctrine envisions “exclusively retaliatory measures intended to prevent the destruction of the Russian Federation as a result of direct nuclear strikes or the use of other weapons that raise the threat for the very existence of the Russian state.” Speaking on Russian state television, Lavrov accused the West of spreading speculation about Russia's alleged intentions to use nuclear weapons and urged the US and its allies to “show the maximum responsibility in their public statements” on the subject.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared his readiness to use “all means available” to protect Russian territory, a statement that was broadly seen as an attempt to force Ukraine to halt its offensive to reclaim control the four regions that Russia absorbed earlier this month after Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that were rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies as a sham.

