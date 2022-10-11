India vs SA 3rd ODI Scoreboard

India: Shikhar Dhawan run out 8 Shubman Gill lbw b Ngidi 49 Ishan Kishan c de Kock b Fortuin 10 Shreyas Iyer not out 28 Sanju Samson not out 2 Extras: (B-1 LB-5 NB-1 W-1) 8 Total: (For 3 wickets in 19.1 overs) 105 Fall of wickets: 1/42 2/58 3/97 Bowling: Marco Jansen 5.1-0-43-0, Lungi Ngidi 5-0-21-1, Anrich Nortje 5-1-15-0, Bjorn Fortuin 4-1-20-1.

