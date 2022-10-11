Left Menu

3 girls go missing from rescue centre in UP's Budaun; 3 constables suspended

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:13 IST
3 girls go missing from rescue centre in UP's Budaun; 3 constables suspended
  • Country:
  • India

Three teenage girls went missing under mysterious circumstances from the rescue centre located at the district women's hospital campus in Sadar Kotwali area here, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The girls had been previously kidnapped from Kotwali Sahaswan, Wazirganj, and Dataganj police station limits, and rescued by the police before being shifted to the 'One Stop Centre'.

One Stop centres are facilities where girls, rescued from various illegal activities, are housed from the time their medico legal information is obtained to the time their statement is recorded in the court.

The girls went missing on Monday night, an official said.

Three women constables who were deployed to provide security to the girls have been suspended and a case has been registered against them.

District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan has asked the district revenue officer to conduct an inquiry into the case.

Sources at the One Stop Centre said CCTV cameras installed at the hospital campus had been damaged by monkeys, and hence, footage could not be obtained.

Operator of the centre Neetu Singh said she was apprised about the case by a woman constable in the morning. She said they could not trace the girls even after intense search.

DM Deepa Ranjan said appropriate action will be taken against the guilty after investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022