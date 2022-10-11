Left Menu

Maha: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for beating mother to death

A court in Maharashtras Jalna district on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for beating his mother to death. District and session court judge V M Mohite convicted Sakhram Yadaji Shinde of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment.The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:15 IST
Maha: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for beating mother to death
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for beating his mother to death. District and session court judge V M Mohite convicted Sakhram Yadaji Shinde of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused. According to the prosecution, Shinde used to harass his family members asking for money to buy alcohol.

On August 5, 2021, Shinde picked up a quarrel with his mother Vridavani Shinde (60) asking her to sell food grain kept in the house so that he could use the money to buy liquor, they said. The accused beat his mother with a stick. The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022