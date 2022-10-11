Cattle rescued from smugglers in Ambala Cantt

Left Menu

11-10-2022
Police here rescued cattle, which were being allegedly smuggled from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh.

A truck carrying them was intercepted on the Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway near the Padaav police station at Ambala Cantt, police said.

Although the smugglers managed to escape, the animals were rescued by joint efforts of some volunteers and the Padaav police station, they said.

Padaav police station incharge Jeet Singh said police had received a tip off from some ''gau rakshaks'' that some smugglers were taking cows loaded in the truck towards Uttar Pradesh.

Police immediately intercepted the truck but the smugglers managed to flee, leaving the truck at the spot.

Twelve cows were found in the truck. The condition of some of them was very bad. Police got them medically examined and shifted them to a local cowshed.

