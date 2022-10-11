Left Menu

Russia has not yet received Turkey's peace talks proposal, foreign ministry says

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:17 IST
Russia has not yet formally received a Turkish proposal to host peace talks between Moscow and Western countries, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday to discuss Ukraine and bilateral issues.

The Kremlin has not ruled out that the two leaders could discuss a Turkish proposal to host peace talks between Russia and the West, although the foreign ministry said it is yet to hear about this through diplomatic channels.

