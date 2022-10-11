Governor of Russia's Belgorod region says thousands left without power after Ukrainian shelling

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Tuesday that more than 2,000 people had been left without power after Ukraine shelled an electricity substation in the town of Shebekino, on the border with Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

In a post on Telegram, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that emergency services were working to restore the power supply.

